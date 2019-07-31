Summer at the Angelina Arts Alliance is typically our quiet time, but it’s definitely not slow as we are preparing to launch two brand new seasons of outstanding performing arts at the Temple Theater and the Pines Theater.
With September in sight, we have many exciting performances on the horizon. First, the Angelina Arts Alliance kicks off the first of nine performances as part of the 2019-20 Temple Theater Performing Arts Series with the legendary Charlie Daniels Band on Sept. 7.
On Sept. 22, the first of four total Discovery Series programs kicks off with Dino-Light, a glow-in-the-dark adventure featuring a cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance.
The Temple Theater season continues on Oct. 19 with Taj Express — A Bollywood Musical Revue, followed by a Celebration of the Music of Ray Charles with an all-star lineup of award-winning musicians, including Nnenna Freelon, Clint Holmes and Tom Scott, on Nov. 21.
Single tickets to all Temple Theater performances, including the highly successful family programs in the annual Discovery Series, go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Monday. We anticipate many of our shows will sell out quickly, so do not delay in securing your seats that day.
We are very excited to share a brand new season at the Pines Theater with you all soon. On Sept. 10, we will host a public reveal of the 2020 Pines Presents Series, which will include eight exciting, high-quality shows for everyone in the community to enjoy. The public reveal will be at the Pines Theater and we will publicize the event more in the coming weeks.
Also at the Pines Theater, we welcome Hot Club of Cowtown on Sept. 14 of the 2019 Pines Presents Series. If you love hot jazz and swing music, you won’t want to miss the trio that has been entertaining audiences worldwide for 20 years. Tickets for this performance have been reduced in an effort to increase access to the performing arts. You also will see more lower ticket rates in the coming new season. Tickets to Hot Club of Cowtown are only $15 and $20 per seat.
If all of this weren’t enough to satisfy your musical taste buds, we also have country and folk music star Kathy Mattea on Nov. 22 at the Pines. Tickets are on sale now and going fast. Don’t delay.
So, who’s ready for some great shows? Escape the summer (and early fall) heat this year by attending one of many great shows at two great theaters. There’s so much to love here in Lufkin.
I look forward to sharing more about how the performing arts make a positive impact on our community.
