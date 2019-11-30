Angelina College’s Visual and Performing Arts will present the sixth annual “Holiday, Hope and Honor” program at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at AC’s Temple Theater.
Admission for the event is free.
Directed by AC music instructor Beckie Compton, the program honors veterans while helping put fans in the holiday spirt with various musical performances from singers and musicians from throughout the East Texas area.
Performers include the Angelina College Chorale and Friends, the East Texas Praise Symphony and children’s groups such as the Bonner Tunes (Hudson ISD) and the Fourth Grade Central Recorder Team along with selected soloists.
The program will open with a salute to veterans from all branches of the military, with numbers including “Americana Overture” and “Here’s to the Military” (East Texas Praise Symphony); “The Star Spangled Banner” (Narrow Road Quartet: Ron Rawls, Bryan Compton, Billy Forrest, Micah Shaffer); “Because of the Brave” (AC Chorale and Friends, East Texas Praise Symphony); “God Bless the USA” (AC Chorale and Friends, East Texas Praise Symphony, tenors Billy Forrest and Joe Jones); “God Bless America” (AC Chorale and Friends, East Texas Praise Symphony); and “Thank a Vet” (Bonner Tunes, Susan Martin director/soloist).
The holiday portion of the program includes the following scheduled numbers: “Christmas Jubilation” (Bonner Tunes, Susan Martin directing); “Light and Life Overture” (East Texas Praise Symphony); “A Merry Carol of the Bells” (AC Chorale and Friends); “Kris Kringle’s Jingle Thingle” (Fourth Grade Central Recorder Team, Pam McClendon directing); “Irving Berlin’s Christmas” (AC Chorale and Friends, East Texas Praise Symphony); “Various Themes on Fa-La-La” (AC Chorale and Friends, East Texas Praise Symphony); “Christmas Fantasy” (East Texas Praise Symphony); “O Come All Ye Faithful” (AC Chorale and Friends); “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” ((AC Chorale and Friends, East Texas Praise Symphony, soprano Mikaela Mathews); and “Do You Hear What I Hear?” ((AC Chorale and Friends, East Texas Praise Symphony, Bonner Tunes).
Students performing with the Central Fourth Grade Recorder Team include Arianna Acevedo, Randi Allen, Allison Barge, Maddox Buesing, Homero Deras, Estefani Juan Fuentes, Lilly Guerrero, Lauren Jennings, Julie Jordan, Kaitlyn Kendrick, Miguel Mascorro, Cambree McCoy, Alexa Perez, Kevin Ramirez, Jaci Rogers, Kaly Rodrigues, Kylie Smith, Lilly Smith, Caysom White and Kaylee Williams.
Students performing with the Hudson Bonner Tunes include Cole Axelson, Kami Bergeron, Anna Brewer, Kennedi Conley, Isabella De La Paz, Raelynn Dube, Riley Dunn, Neveah Gaitan, Brody Gilbert, Sadie Goff, Addyson Gray, Jamia Hamilton, Ashton Harris, Ava Lyons, Ewen McFadyen, Waylon McClure, Sydney McFarland, Gracie Mettlen, Avery Modisette, Melanie Molina, Rhayne Moreland, Stacy Moreno, Kayden Netherton, Arlon Norsworthy, Scarlett Peloquen, Brooklynn Rainoshek, Marley Reaves, Jaslene Saucedo, Grace Sherrod, Maci Spies, Madi Spies, Aubry Thompson, Liam Towery, Tristan White and McKenzie Yates.
The AC Chorale and Friends consists of the following:
Soprano: Hannah Alexander, Karen Greer, Sarah Jackson, Mikaela Mathews, Kari Naumann, Kimberly Noble and Tammy Oliver. Alto: Robyn Adams, Cynthia Casparis, Emily Forrest, Hailey Holcombe, Caitlyn Hutson, Joyce Maranon, Judy McKinney, Jessica Reynolds, Sarah Shaffer, Cheryl Sims and Madelyn Vess. Tenor: Lamar Casparis, Billy Forrest, Quavious Johnson, Joe Jones, Clif Layton, Stacy Perkins, Malik Ross and Micah Shaffer. Bass: Bryan Compton, Karl McKinney, Ben Reynolds, Joshua Robinson, Nicholas Trusclair and Colin Wise. Accompanist: Pam McClendon. Sound technician: Andrew Harper.
The East Texas Praise Symphony, with Beckie Compton conducting, consists of the following musicians:
Flutes: Malinda Compton, Lori Letney, Evelyn Walker and Rose Wilson. Clarinets: Walter Bates, Rhonda Stephenson, Jo Tucker and Karen Mitchell. Alto saxophone: Ernie Murray and Dixon Shanks. Trumpets: Mark Crager, Ricky Gay, Stacy Perkins and Scott Williams. Trombones: Jimmy Battle, Melvin Eckman and LaVan Watts. Percussion: Conner Ainsworth and Lee Miller. Drum set: Tom Corbitt. Bass guitar: Lee Miller. Piano: Pam McClendon. Violin 1: Brenda Josephsen. Violin 2: Sheila Hill and Ana Watts. Viola: Jan DeVries and Alison Wier. Cello: Beth Wilbanks and Dee Allums. Double Bass: Carole Deptula.
