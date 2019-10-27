With thousands of children about to take to the streets to go trick-or-treating, conversations about Halloween safety have become an annual topic.
Halloween is Thursday. Law enforcement officials remind East Texans to be aware of their surroundings and to be safe, citing the Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry as a valuable resource for deciding where to visit while trick-or-treating for candy.
The registry lists and pinpoints all registered sex offenders in a county. Access is free for the public and is updated on a county-by-county basis frequently to reflect any change in information. Details on the registry include an offender’s name, address, a photo, the expiration date of their registry requirements, the offense and age of victims.
There are 302 sex offenders on the registry in Angelina County as of Oct. 16, including those incarcerated at the county jail.
By comparison, Nacogdoches County has 196, Polk County has 266, Trinity County has 89, Polk County has 82, Jasper County has 149, Smith County has 611 and Gregg County has 347. Harris County, home to Houston, Texas’ largest city, has 9,222 offenders on the registry.
Each offender on the registry is also given a “risk level,” that the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, a court or its designee determine. The risk levels are ranked from low, moderate to high and gauge the likelihood an offender poses a danger to the community and the possibility he or she may re-offend. Those who are given probation in lieu of time in prison also must register.
Those on the registry are not automatically removed on their expiration date, if they have one. Instead, DPS must receive notification that the registration period has ended.
In Texas, those who are listed on the sex offender registry are not required to inform their neighbors. Offenders are, however, required to register with their local law enforcement within seven days after arriving in a municipality or county.
But while DPS’ sex offender registry can help parents determine where to take their children during the search for candy, there are additional helpful precautions that can be followed at all times, officials say.
“We do want to keep children safe from them,” said Ashley Cook, Harold’s House director of community education and media. “That’s the wise thing to do, to avoid places where someone has the potential to be an offender.
“But know that a lot of the cases for the children we work with, the offender wasn’t registered. Most of the time it’s a family member, or a neighbor, or someone like mom’s boyfriend, someone a parent is dating.”
Harold’s House is a local child advocacy center that serves victims of sexual and physical abuse. Cook estimated 90% of the victims they work with knew the offender beforehand.
“Generally, one of the more common ways to cut down on potential to abuse is to limit the number of one child, one adult situations,” Cook said. “Any way you can eliminate those that’s necessary.
“We always say to parents if you have a feeling or a red flag that something’s not right, a gut instinct, always follow through on that. We want them to err on the side of caution.”
Cook outlined two major rules for parents to follow to help keep their child safe — always have at least two adults and never leave a child alone.
“Always make sure there’s at least two adults,” she said. “Same thing for Halloween, when they go out, you don’t want to send them alone. Make sure there’s a group, and that you’re supervising your child.
“As with all holidays, things tend to get out of order, we tend to be out of our schedule. That’s when it’s even more important for parents to watch over their children and to make sure that they follow safety rules.”
To speak with someone who is trained to help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.
For more information on the Family Crisis Center, call 639-1681 or visit fccet.com.
To contact Harold’s House about its services, call 639-1999 or visit haroldshouse.org.
