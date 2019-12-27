Why do we keep doing this to ourselves? Why do we slam ourselves with unrealistic expectations on the very first day of every new year?
You know what I mean. New Year’s resolutions. We’re heading into 2020 as if we have 20/20 vision. We clearly can see what we want, and we harbor high hopes of seeing all those little vows come to fruition.
Topping the lists of most-common promises we make ourselves are things like losing weight, saving money, eating healthier and ditching any of our bad habits.
Noteworthy and noble, we mean those proclamations when we make ’em.
Then reality hits — almost always in less time than it took to convince ourselves we really were going to do it this time.
I read a report on CityLab.com stating more than 10% of all gym memberships nationwide originate in January. Participation spikes in the days following the new year. How long before those spikes start to decline?
According to the same report, by Jan. 17.
Not even three whole weeks. Yeah, I wanted to get in better shape, but I needed it to happen a lot faster than it appears to take.
Same with losing weight. After all the holiday grub I’ve grubbed, I’ll enter the first week of January swearing off sweets and other unhealthy stuff, knowing those were the very things causing me to have to suck in my gut when buttoning my jeans. I might even eat a piece of broccoli or two during my big fat drop.
Yeah, that works — for about as long as it takes me to drive through Whataburger. Any pounds I drop in the first week of the new year will be back by the second. The New York Post reports the average resolution to lose weight lasts — are you ready for this? — about eight days. Eight days! I feel way better about my forking habits now. Clearly, I’m not alone.
Instead of falling into the same ol’, same ol’ when it comes to entering a new year determined to make ourselves better, why not set sights on something that not only will improve your life, but also something guaranteed to last a lifetime?
I’m talking about education.
Hear me out on this. Yes, as a disclaimer, I work at a community college. I’ve been there for 14 years, and I’m convinced I’m part of a miracle factory. I could write chapters on the incredible stories I’ve witnessed first-hand of students overcoming the most overwhelming obstacles on their way to achieving their education goals. Tons of instances of a student whose biggest barrier was self-doubt: Can I really do this? People working full- or part-time jobs, single parents, “non-traditional” (read “older”) students who simply realized their lives weren’t going to get any better until they made them so.
A long, beautiful list of success stories, and I’ve gotten to watch plenty of them from my front row seat. I’ve never experienced anything more fulfilling in my life. Just this year, I got to see a woman who’s battled through the worst life could possibly throw at her before she enrolled in college. After working her way through her two years at a community college, she received an acceptance letter to a university’s honors program. Her excited announcement will go down as one of the best text messages I’ve ever gotten in my life.
Yessir, working at a community college means pride is part of my everyday wardrobe.
As a person who graduated college later in life (I was 41 when I walked the stage), I completely understand all the hesitancy involved with starting something both monumental and new. I’ve been the one afraid of diving into the deep end, unsure of whether I could actually devote so much time and effort while juggling my other responsibilities. It was like a single New Year’s resolution I knew was going to take way more than one year. If I couldn’t even keep a few pounds off for more than a few months, how was I going to make it through all those classes?
As with anyone else, it all came down to how much I wanted it. How much did I want the opportunity to choose my own career path? How much did I want to love what I’d do for a living — and get paid well to do it? How much did I want to experience a real “quality of life,” meaning I’d never again feel as if I were dragging myself to work a crappy job while knowing I still would struggle just to get by financially?
How much did I want it?
That’s the question I’d ask anyone, no matter his or her age, considering jumping into the education pool: How much do you want it? It’s not easy, and we all have built-in mechanisms for giving up when we feel as if we’ve rammed into a wall.
Again, I’m here to testify to what happens when a person decides to embark on a better life and plows through every impediment. He or she becomes a man or woman on a mission, whether the mission is simply an individual accomplishment or one done with a family in mind. So many of the students I’ve seen used their own wives, husbands or children as the ultimate motivation. They know by improving their own statuses in life, by default they’re doing the same for their loved ones. You should see the commencement ceremonies involving all of those. There’s a sense of “We did it!” Not, “You did it!” “We.” It’s a team effort. When I strolled across the stage to receive my degree, my own daughters were screaming at me from the crowd louder than anyone else in the entire coliseum. They’d been my motivation (and, on numerous occasions, my help with homework) and I’d made them proud.
The best part of those degrees? They don’t expire. Really. Mine gives the date of graduation, but no expiration date. It doesn’t mention anywhere on it that “He was really old when he graduated.”
An education is forever, unlike those gym memberships. It’s life-changing, even more so than any weight loss. Every good thing I have in my life now came after my graduation.
For anyone thinking of making such a life change, I’d suggest putting aside the fears of failure. Failing something isn’t the end; it’s just a sign of a need to work a little harder. Put aside the fear of the unknown; it’s the only way to break out of wherever we happen to feel stuck.
Mostly, put aside the fear of change. This whole message isn’t intended for anyone who’s perfectly happy where he or she happens to be right now. It’s for those who are looking for something different — something better. It’s for the person of any age who realizes however they’re living now isn’t what they want forever. It’s for the person who understands we can wait for decades for good fortune to arrive, or we can take a shortcut by going after it ourselves.
No more waiting for something good to happen. More of “I’ll make it happen myself.”
Every new year brings its promises, both the realistic and unrealistic.
Why not make at least one resolution guaranteed to last longer than eating broccoli?
Happy New Year. Happy new you.
