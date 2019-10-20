The city of Lufkin has a new way for residents to monitor their water usage — AquaHawk.
AquaHawk is accessible through the city’s website and allows city utility customers to track and manage their monthly water usage on a monthly, weekly or daily basis.
Through the AquaHawk system, customers can also can specify an amount — in either dollars or gallons — that they do not want to exceed monthly. If a customer’s bill exceeds or is on track to exceed that amount, they will receive a notification.
“We are always looking for ways to make our services more accessible to the citizens of Lufkin,” said city manager Keith Wright. “This is a way that we can really work together. No one wants to have a water leak in their home, and if this tool helps people find that out sooner, that’s good for all of us. It helps the city conserve water, and can save our citizens money by lowering their water bills in the long run.”
Customers must sign up for the service through the city’s website to begin getting notifications.
Customers need their service address and account number, which are printed on their monthly utility bill, to create an AquaHawk account.
For more information, visit cityoflufkin.com/aquahawk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.