Blood centers across the nation are calling for donations as the blood bank falls dangerously low amid the social response to COVID-19, coronavirus.
“We need people to start turning out in force to give blood,” said Peter Marks, director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
Regional Manager of Operations Tamara Billiot said the East Texas Blood Center is seeing this decline, as well. They have had 13 drives canceled because of school closings and social distancing recommendations.
“That has caused us to potentially lose 300 units,” Billiot said. “That’s just here locally. On average in the East Texas area, we use about 40 units a day.”
The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is urging individuals to make and keep blood-donation appointments and organized blood drives to ensure a steady supply of blood.
“It is imperative that healthy people regularly donate to minimize disruptions to the blood supply and ensure blood is available for patients,” a release from the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center says. “If the outbreak of coronavirus expands, additional challenges may arise, which could potentially reduce the number of eligible donors and disrupt collection events. Since it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives, maintaining a sufficient blood supply is essential to patients in need.”
From what the medical community understands of COVID-19 at this time, it is not transmittable through blood, Billiot said. Even so, the East Texas center has begun to take extra precautions to make sure people feel safe to donate and no germs are being spread.
“For our blood drives, we are having donors come to the door to limit the number of donors coming on the bus at a time,” Billiot said. “We are taking their name and phone number and asking them to sit in the car until we’re ready for them to come on the bus.
“We’re also doing a lot of extra cleaning. We’ve provided additional instructions to our janitorial company, as well as our staff. We’re cleaning every hour. We’re cleaning between donors.”
The big concern right now is that this is a nationwide issue. In the past, if the center had a shortage, it could turn to a neighboring facility or a regional facility to help, she said. This is something the center has never faced before.
“Hospitals have to have blood to save their patients’ lives,” Billiot said. “Coronavirus patients will not likely need blood. That is not the concern. The concern is for cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and have to have a unit of blood to build their immune system back up. For those traumas and car wrecks that come in, blood has to be on the shelf right then when that patient comes in the door, otherwise they’re not going to live.”
The Blood Center of East Texas is at 202 S. Franklin St. in Lufkin. For more information, call 634-2116 or visit giveblood.org.
