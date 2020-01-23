The body of a man reported missing from Cherokee County last week was located Thursday.
Danny Wayne Carter was reported missing by his family on Jan. 13, according to Texas Game Warden Brian Bearden. They lost contact with Carter the day before.
Members of Carter's family said he was going hunting before he was reported missing.
Since Carter was reported missing, authorities have conducted searches for him in the area around Cherokee County and the Neches River. Volunteers contributed their time to assist in the search, while larger search teams performed a grid search, Bearden said. Sonar was used for multiple days during the search, canines were deployed and both drones and helicopters provided aerial assistance.
A body believed to be Carter was found Thursday afternoon, Bearden said. A member of Carter's family later confirmed to The Lufkin Daily News that it was him.
