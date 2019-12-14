The Museum of East Texas has filled the month of December with family-friendly activities.
A Songs of the Season concert featuring Narrow Road Quartet and Emma Carlile, the East Texas Got Talent winner, from 2-4 p.m. today.
The museum’s annual Family Day will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Children can take pictures with Santa and his elves, as well as make holiday crafts including Christmas cards, gift tags and paper wreaths.
In the museum Shop, Festival of Trees ornaments, T-shirts and tote bags will be available. There also will be original art and children’s books available for purchase. Doris Temple Daniel, author of ‘‘Pauline and the Peacock’’ and Richard M. Donovan, author of ‘‘Paddling The Wild Neches’’ will have a book signing.
The 25th annual Festival of Trees is open to the public until Jan. 5, 2020.
This year’s Festival of Trees features more than 160 trees decorated with their own theme and message. The trees, which range in size from 4 to 12 feet tall, are sponsored by individuals and businesses in the community.
Admission is free and funds raised from the tree sponsors are used for children’s Art Camp scholarships.
The museum’s hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Extended hours are being offered from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 19-23, except Dec. 22, when the hours will be 1-8 p.m.
Lufkin High School drama students will present the Christmas Classics Reading Hour from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 21. Alex Hill, Olivia Soule, Zach Hill, Graham Childers, Grant Wallace and Nick Hargroue will read some of the popular children’s Christmas classics. This event will be the last chance for children to take pictures with Santa and his elves.
Admission to the museum is free. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
The museum is at 503 N. Second St. For information, call 639-4434 or visit metlufkin.org.
