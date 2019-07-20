NACOGDOCHES — SFA women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg filled out the final spot on his roster for the upcoming season on Friday, announcing the signing of transfer forward Mariia Semenichenko from ASA College of Miami. Semenichenko is a native of Dnipro, Ukraine, and comes to Nacogdoches with two seasons remaining after suiting up for the Silver Storm in each of the past two campaigns.
Semenichenko, a 6-foot-4 forward, had a strong opening campaign for the Silver Storm in 2017-18, posting averages of 7.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while showing the ability to step outside and knock down shots from range as well.
In addition to her efforts with the Silver Storm, Semenichenko has also seen action with the U18 Ukrainian Women’s National Team, where she played during an eight-game slate in the summer of 2017. Semenichenko appeared in all eight games during the U18 Women’s European Championship, averaging 6.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game during that slate.
“Mariia is a key piece to the puzzle for our team next year,” said Kellogg. “Mariia is a fantastic person, student and player that will add depth to our post position. Offensively, she can run the floor, score at the rim and she can really shoot the ball from three.
“Defensively, she can guard multiple positions and alter and block shots with her length. Mariia’s versatility on both ends of the floor should allow her to fit nicely into our system. She has good experience internationally with the Ukranian National Team, which should ease her transition to Southland Conference basketball. We look forward to watching Mariia in a Ladyjack uniform for the next couple of years.”
Semenichenko brings experience to a roster which is coming off a third-straight 25-win season and features eight returning players. The addition of Semenichenko and fellow transfer Tasharian Robinson, along with three freshman signess, brings SFA’s roster to a total of 13 players.
