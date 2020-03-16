Hello everyone. Happy greetings from your tax office. It’s just about springtime and the grass is greener, trees are budding, and I am noticing a yellow haze on my blue car that makes it look greenish. I pray your allergies are not too bad this year.
The unpredictable weather is something we have come to expect, but my 4-year-old grandson, Nash, was completely put out by the chill in the air one morning on a recent visit. He loudly announced ‘‘it’s supposed to be hot, not cold.’’ Then he folded his arms across his chest and glared at the … well, I guess the weather.
While his indignation did nothing to warm up the temperature, he was satisfied that at least he was able to get that off his chest. Even at his young age, Nash realizes that there are some things that you just can’t do anything about.
In our business, people often don’t realize that we have no say in vehicle registration and titling transactions. We can only do what the law allows us to do. Sometimes I think people think we make up rules when they enter the lobby; that it’s all about them. It’s just not so.
It’s the same with property taxes. We don’t say when taxes are past due, the law does. We don’t get to decide when and how much penalty and interest get attached, the law does.
We just had our primary elections on March 3. I read several comments about how people don’t think it’s right to have to choose a party before they can vote, or how a polling location is set up so that when you walk to the table of the party you want to vote in lets the rest of the voters know your party affiliation. I guess they don’t realize it is state law, not Angelina County preference.
Personally, I believe that our elections department and the party heads did an excellent job of producing this election. We even have a new elections administrator, Elizabeth Hawkins, and she did an outstanding job.
Since we more or less share an office, I am in a pretty good position to see how much work Elizabeth and her staff put in preparing for an election.
I understand that at the county level, we are the face of elections, property taxes, vehicle registrations and title transfers, but we are not the creators of the rules and laws that we must apply.
Please keep that in mind while voicing and writing your concerns. Please be safe, healthy and blessed. Until next time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.