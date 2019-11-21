The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash where one of the drivers left the scene and remains missing.
The crash occurred about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday on FM 2108 near Andrews Lane in Angelina County. A 2000 Chevrolet pickup appeared to be driving erratically and was reportedly striking mailboxes as it traveled west in the eastbound ditch.
Eventually the 2000 Chevrolet drove back into the eastbound lane and struck an eastbound 2008 Chevrolet in the passenger side. The 2008 Chevrolet was attempting to avoid the 2000 truck.
As of Thursday afternoon, the identity of the 2000 Chevrolet driver has not been released. The individual left the scene before authorities arrived and has not been located.
The 2008 Chevrolet’s driver has been identified as Arturo Morado Jr., 58, of Diboll. He and three passengers in his vehicle were taken to various East Texas hospitals for treatment.
Scanner traffic indicated the road was closed shortly after the crash as authorities worked to clear the scene.
Law enforcement is requesting anyone who has information on the crash or the identity of the subject who left the scene to contact Lufkin DPS Communications at 699-7340.
