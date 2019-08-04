Ashley Naumann, the niece of Brenda Elliott, was the 2019 Texas State Outstanding Junior Member.
She has served DAR as a chapter chair, chapter officer, state vice chair, state chair, state club officer and state club president. She currently serves as the Tejas Chapter’s regent.
She has been a delegate and paged at both state conference and Continental Congress. She has served as a senior officer in the Texas Society Children of the American Revolution.
Naumann volunteers for Honor Flight Houston, Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Junior League of Houston, Fisher House Houston, Texas Children’s Hospital-library volunteer, Texas Exes and the Houston Bar Association.
She is an attorney licensed in Texas and at the U.S. Supreme Court where she passed the bar to practice in Washington, D.C.
She is also a member of Daughters of the Republic of Texas San Jacinto Chapter, Descendants of American Farmers, and United States Daughters of 1812. She is the daughter of Wanda Naumann of Houston.
Lufkin Dance Club
The Lufkin Dance Club’s monthly dance will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday 9 at the SPJST Lodge at 197 Hughes Road in Fuller Springs. Entertainment will be by Martha White and the East Texas Boys.
The dance theme will be “Beach Party.” Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. Annual membership is available for $15 per person.
Please bring a covered dish for sharing beginning at 7 p.m.
St. Clare’s Guild
St. Clare’s Guild, a group of stitchers at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church, gets together weekly to knit or crochet prayer shawls for the community, Christmas scarves for seafarers at the Houston Ship Channel and baby blankets and hats for the Pregnancy Help Center. But their claim to fame are beautifully counted cross-stitch Christmas ornaments.
Since 2005, the members of the guild have made the ornaments ,which are sold to church members and friends.
Suzi Powell, the head of the guild, said the money raised from the sale of the ornaments each year is donated to a local organization that helps Angelina County children.
For the third year in a row the guild presented a $1,200 donation to Lufkin Community Partners. This year’s donation will be used for the purchase of much-needed pack and plays.
LCP, an active partner with Child Protective Services, runs The Rainbow Room. It’s an emergency resource that is stocked with children’s clothing, diapers, baby wipes, shoes, coats, toys, hygiene items, cleaning supplies, lice treatment kits, snacks and many other items a family may need.
Christian Men’s Job Corps
The Christian Men’s Job Corps is accepting applications from men who need job skills that is free to participants. The next class is Aug. 26.
The classes include job skills, computer skills, money management and other classes in a Christian environment.
The program is designed to equip men and strengthen families. The program is 12 weeks from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Call for appointment or for more information. The address is 1813 E. Denman Ave. Phone: 632-2035, themensfieldhouse.org, Facebook page: The Men’s Fieldhouse.
The Mosaic Center
Do you need an opportunity to develop job skills, help with resume writing and interviewing, career guidance, computer training, GED prep, communication skills and finding self-worth, all in a loving and supportive environment?
The Mosaic Center of Lufkin is a Christian education center providing a free 12-week job and life skills training program for women 18 years and older. Classes start Aug. 26. Students attend classes from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
If needed, an effort to provide childcare through community partnerships will be made.
Apply in person at The Mosaic Center, 601 N. First St. or call 639-5068 for more information.
Office hours in July are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
GriefShare
The GriefShare Seminar is an international program that utilizes a support group setting to assist those who are grieving the death of a loved one. Each session, guided by a facilitator and co-facilitators, includes a video seminar and the opportunity to interact with others who have experienced similar losses.
Karen Norton has facilitated GriefShare in Lufkin since 2009. The group is nondenominational, but does feature biblical teachings about grief and the recovery process. People of all different faiths attend and benefit from the program.
The program has a $20 registration fee, which covers the cost of the participant’s workbook needed for the 13-week seminar. People may join a GriefShare seminar at any point as each session is “self-contained.”
Two GriefShare seminars will begin on Aug. 20 and run through Nov. 19. The Tuesday afternoon seminar will be from 1-3 p.m. and the Tuesday evening seminar from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Timber Creek Church, 2021 S. John Redditt Drive, in the back parking lot annex of the church. No pre-registration is required.
Visit griefshare.org for more information or contact Norton at Karen@lufkin.org.
Deep East Texas Archeological Society
Angelina County Genealogical Society president Dickie Dixon will discuss “The Usefulness of Ethnologue and Unesco Atlas of World Languages in Danger of Disappearing,” when he speaks to the Deep East Texas Archeological Society at 7 p.m. Monday at the Iris and Anne Howard Civic Center at 213 E. Court St. in Newton.
Finger food and refreshments begin at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Kathy Knighton or Terri Woods at (409) 379-2109, Fred Grunden at (409) 384-6544 or Dixon at 240-8378. The public can email Kathy at kathy.nchc.@gmail.com, Terri at terri.nchc@gmail.com or Fred at bilfre64@yahoo.com.
Lufkin Community Band
The Lufkin Community Band is always looking for adults interested in playing in the band. No auditions are required. If you played an instrument in high school or college, join us. Come to a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Tuesday in Hudgins Hall on the Angelina College campus. Visit facebook.com/Lufkin Community Band/ for more information.
Foster Grandparents
Put a little extra money in your pocket and participate in enjoyable social activities with other seniors.
Morning or afternoon schedules are available with a daily hot meal, mileage reimbursement or local transportation available, uniforms and semi-monthly checks.
Enjoy a flexible 20- to 40-hour week. Use your talent and experience to help children learn and develop.
For information, call 633-3767.
Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging
Are you concerned about the needs of older people? Do you like to follow problems through to resolution? An ombudsman is a member of a group of volunteer patient advocates who work with nursing home residents. For many residents, all they need is someone to talk to. You could be that someone.
Ombudsmen work with 41 nursing and 18 assisted living facilities throughout the Deep East Texas Region. Each volunteer is paired with a facility and visits that facility two hours every week. Training to become a volunteer ombudsmen is provided free of charge by the Area Agency on Aging. The job of an ombudsman is to make sure the quality of care received is up to standard.
If you need assistance in solving a problem in a nursing home, contact Tonya Jackson, managing local ombudsman, at (800) 256-6848 extension 5326 or (409) 384-5704 ext. 5326, or Charity Kiser, local staff ombudsman, at extension 5355. Both are with the Deep East Texas Area Agency on Aging.
Also, if you’re among the many Americans facing financial challenges with their health care costs, there may be ways you can save money on your health care costs if you have Medicare.
If you have limited income and resources, you may qualify for Medicaid — a joint federal and state program that helps with medical costs.
Even if you don’t qualify for Medicaid, there are four programs that may help you pay for your Medicare premiums and other costs: Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program, Qualifying Individual Program, Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals Program. View details and eligibility qualifications at medicare.gov/your-medicare-costs/.
Call your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP)/Area Agency on Aging at (800) 442-8845 or (903) 218-6500 and speak to a certified benefits counselor.
Retired Senior Volunteer Program
If you are 55 or older and interested in volunteering at any of the organizations listed, call Marilyn Gardner with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at 362-6922. These organizations have a need for volunteers: Harbour Hospice, Angelina Arts Alliance, Angelina County Senior Center, Area Agency On Aging, Brandon Elementary, city of Lufkin (Main Street), Community Reassurance Program, DETCOG Homeland Security (CERT), DETCOG Lufkin, DETCOG Ombudsman Program (Regional), Diboll High School, Family Crisis Center, Goodwill Industries, Habitat For Humanity — Lufkin, Hope Center of North Lufkin, Hospice in the Pines, Lufkin Adult Learning Center, Lufkin American Red Cross, Lufkin Police Department, Lufkin State Supported Living Center, Lufkin Veterans Administration, Museum of East Texas, Pregnancy Help Center, RSVP Advisory Council and County ADV. COMM, RSVP Office — Angelina County, Salvation Army, Salvation Army Adult Day Center, Second Blessings Food Pantry and Thrift Store, Temple Elementary School — Diboll, Temple Memorial Library — Diboll, Texas Forestry Museum, Timber Point Apartment Homes, and the Women’s Shelter Thrift Store.
