Truck drivers across the U.S. were already in short supply. They are now more needed and valuable than ever, Chad Murray, distribution center safety director for Brookshire Brothers, said.
In light of COVID-19, the coronavirus’ near constant spread across the state the Brookshire Brothers’ team had doughnuts made for the drivers moving through the Lufkin Warehouse Tuesday morning.
The company has had 100 trucks bringing product to the warehouse daily since sales began amping up, he said.
In turn, they’re shipping 50-70 trucks per day to the company’s store.
“Some of it is up probably 50-60 percent,” Murray said. “It’s ramping up tremendously. … We’ve actually had to hire third-party trucks to ship our product to the stores.
“This doesn’t even compare to a hurricane event. This is on a much larger scale. We’re hitting record numbers at the warehouse.”
The grocer didn’t have enough manpower to handle the needs of stores in surrounding counties, prompting the company to hire the third-party company, he said. The federal and state government have eased regulations on truck drivers’ working hours, but the company is still trying to keep their workers in safe hours, he said.
“We’re still making sure our drivers have all the required breaks and time off for their safety,” Murray said.
On top of that safety, each truck driver with the company has been given cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer to use when they’re operating equipment at different locations, he said. This means they can wipe off the tools they’re using, that many other people may also have to use at some point, to curb some of that spread.
“Away from the (Department of Transportation) that they’re usually concerned with … the personal safety as far as preventing the spread of the virus, they’re being particularly safe,” Murray said.
