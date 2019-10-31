The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Angelina County for early Friday morning.
This warning is in effect from 3-9 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office. Thursday night’s lows leading into Friday morning are expected to be around 30.
Angelina County is one of many under the freeze warning. Frost and freezing conditions are possible impacts of the cold weather, which can damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, as well as possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Friday is expected to be a sunny day with a high near 60.
