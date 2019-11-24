Angelina College Department of Visual Arts will present its Fall Student Exhibition in the Angelina College Gallery. The show will run from Tuesday through Dec. 10.
An opening reception begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The exhibition and reception are open to the public and are free to attend.
Students from Le’Anne Alexander’s Basic Drawing and 2D Design classes will be exhibiting their works. Alexander has been an instructor at Angelina College since 2013, first studying at the Art Students League of New York City and later receiving her Master of Fine Arts degree from SFA. Her work may be viewed at leannealexander.com.
Students exhibiting from Basic Drawing and Design classes will be showing works in various media. These courses are aimed at developing basic drawing and composition skills.
The students included will be: Aubrie Arellano, Kayla Bergeron, Henry Buruca, Ra’Nese Canada, Hector Castillo, Hunter Cruz, Eliberto Cuellar, Dona Gibbs, Josh Giles, Ivan Guerrero , Guillermo Gutierrez, Sonia Huitron, Tamara Jackson, Suneimy Luna Vega, Caitlyn Meyers, Brooke Mochman, Matthew Nunn, Daphne Ortiz, Eliana Padilla, Austin Peña, Lizeth Rodriguez, Joseph Rojo, Audrey Romo, Vanessa Soto, Holly Stephens, Kenneth Thaxton and Juan Zamora.
