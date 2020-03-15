Families at The Kid’s Depot Early Learning Center were sent a letter dated March 13 that said a parent of one of the children in the Toddler II classroom has been found presumptive positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus.
The family is waiting to learn if the parent has the coronavirus and expect test results in three to five days. The parent works out of town and has been self-quarantined in the city where he currently resides, according to the letter from Jennifer Scott.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
“The Health District has been working very closely with Kid’s Depot,” Sharon Shaw, director of the Angelina County & Cities Health District, said. “An individual recently visited Lufkin and then was tested for COVID-19. This individual is a health care professional in another state and was feeling ill, so was tested by his health care institution for precautionary reasons.”
The parent came home on March 7 and 8 to visit family. The child attended day care classes on March 9 and 11. The child didn’t show any symptoms while in class and hasn’t shown any since the relative’s diagnosis.
The family has been self-quarantining since learning of the diagnosis.
The day care was advised by the Angelina County & Cities Health District, who was in turn advised by the State Health Department, to not close the facility at this time after speaking with the medical facility treating the relative.
The Kid’s Depot Early Learning Center expects to remain open until further guidance from state and local authorities suggests otherwise.
‘‘Our main concern is to limit the amount of exposure to the children and families at our center,’’ Scott wrote. “With that concern in mind, we want to make sure accurate information is given to you as parents so that you can make an informed decision for your child to attend or stay home until further information is provided.’’
As of Sunday evening, the state had not reported any positive cases of the coronavirus in Angelina County.
