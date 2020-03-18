Many people in East Texas, especially the rural communities, asked why I did not run again for the District 1 Congressman position. Although my interest has never waned, the district lines for District 1, since 2003, have been gerrymandered, ensuring Mr. Louis Gohmert continuous, uncontested reelection success. In 2017-2018, wherever invited, I attended every event, debate, fair, church, etc., regardless of party affiliation. Yet, during that entire campaign season, I was never provided the opportunity to openly debate Mr. Gohmert on all issues, local, state, and federal. Why, you might be wondering? Mr. Gohmert never attended any candidate forums as he knew the approved district lines ensured his victory, without any effort. Thus, even though I spoke and wrote openly about the Deep East Texas constituency’s displeasure with Mr. Gohmert’s lack of interest in job growth and other concerns from Angelina, Nacogdoches, and surrounding county’s residents, I was never able to state your views directly to Mr. Gohmert, face-to-face. Yet, in 2018, Mr. Gohmert contributed to the Tyler area’s 9.3% personal income increase, while here in Deep East Texas, we have yet to overcome the net 10,000-plus job loss under Gohmert’s jurisdiction since 2004. Add Gohmert’s vote against the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill and knowingly exposing Americans to the coronavirus, after being informed that he may have contracted the virus at a March 2020 convention, lends more credence that a change is needed in the Congressional position. However, due to present district lines, his removal even by voting is impossible. I am tired of the GOP party, Governor Abbott, Gohmert, and local leaders marginalizing Deep East Texans. We are NOT your pawns, and we deserve independence, free of influence from other leaders and regions of the state. If we do not achieve autonomy from the 2020 Census, we will continue to be a marginalized people in the upcoming decade and beyond. Thus, contact Phil King, Texas’ Redistricting Chair, at 512-463-0738 or district61.king@house.texas.gov, requesting new district lines to better reflect our constituency. Mr. King is also working to schedule a redistricting hearing in Lufkin soon.
