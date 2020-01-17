A man termed “a person of concern” contacted the Stephen F. Austin State University Police Department Friday morning and said he had been hearing voices that wanted him to harm individuals on campus, according to an email from SFA police.
Forrest Gabriel Greer, 41, was detained for evaluation and issued an order banning him from campus, the email states. Other local, state and federal law enforcement officials are aware of the incident and are providing assistance.
“He’s still being detained and evaluated,” said Craig Goodman, SFA chief of police. “He is getting mental health counseling.”
Greer has a good GPA and while not currently a student, was trying to register for classes, Goodman said. He was on the Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 honor rolls, according to SFA’s website.
Greer is 6-foot-1 and drives a red Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate number AM50273. Anyone who sees Greer on campus is asked to contact the SFA police department immediately at (936) 468-2608.
