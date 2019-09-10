Stories of individuals narrowly dodging dangerous encounters have joined the stories of those kidnapped, murdered and raped that circulate social media, news outlets and daily conversation.
Lufkin Police detective JB Smith has some tips for handling situations before they take a turn for the worse.
If a person is in public and something seems amiss — for example, if an individual notices someone following them in the grocery store — Smith advises stopping where you are and finding someone nearby.
“You’re already in a public place. Get the attention of someone who is already there,” he said. “If it’s happening in Walmart, find employees, find management, go to the registers.”
Do not ignore the situation, Smith says. Even if it might feel awkward, point out the person to someone nearby, even take a picture of them for the record.
“Typically the person that’s following you does not want to be confronted,” Smith said. “So by you stopping and pointing them out to anybody … pulling out your camera and taking a picture of the person so that we know who the person is can be another way to deter them and have them move on.”
After the situation has been handled or if pointing out the person does not work, one of the most important next steps is notifying the police, Smith says. The situation is probably not an emergency, so he recommends calling the non-emergency line — 633-0356.
“Once you’ve addressed the issue, if you think it’s an actual problem, you have to call the police department to let us know,” Smith said. “Quite often we have people, months later, contact us about social media posts and ask why wasn’t anything done about this, and the police department was never notified.”
The department does not monitor social media for reports of criminal activity and does not accept reports of criminal activity from social media posts.
“If we see something, we’ll look into it, but there’s no guarantee we will see it, and there’s nobody monitoring our Facebook page 24 hours a day for crime reports,” he said. “Calling the police department is the way to report something.”
It takes only moments for an officer to arrive on scene, especially in city limits, Smith says.
Overall, however, Smith says people may be safer than they think they are.
“I think people are absorbed with what they read online and through social media posts, and they attribute that to themselves, and it makes them feel unsafe,” he said. “I think we worry about things that might happen, but we’re not looking around and realizing we’re in a very safe community.”
Finally, Smith advises residents to be aware of their surroundings.
“Be aware of your surroundings, be aware of your own actions and don’t be so absorbed with your phone or lost in thought that you don’t see what’s going on around you,” he said. “There is the possibility that somebody is out to get us, but statistically it’s unlikely that somebody is. That’s no reason to ignore it, but that’s no reason to be so absorbed with it that it ruins your life.”
