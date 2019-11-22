Greetings and blessings to all. I think fall is here to stay this time. Nippy temperatures, frost on the windshields, leaves turning colors, leaves littering the yards ... well, anyway, I still love the fall.
Did you get your pretty blue tax statements yet? Please remember the due date is Jan. 31, 2020. Penalty and interest are due Feb. 1, 2020. We do honor timely postmarks. You can pay your taxes in person, online or by the mail or other common carrier. We will host our drive-by, drop off at the east end of the building, as we have the last three years on Jan. 27-31.
I thought it would be interesting to give you a quick breakdown of your county government.
Commissioners’ court is responsible for the budget and tax rate, approves all budgeted purchases, sets all salaries and benefits and provides and maintains all buildings. The commissioners’ court is comprised of the county judge and four commissioners.
The county judge is the presiding officer of commissioners’ court, represents the county in administrative functions, serves as budget officer and is head of emergency management. The commissioners each represent one of four precincts, make county policy and maintain roads, bridges and other county facilities within the precincts.
The tax assessor-collector collects property taxes, registers motor vehicles, collects certain fees for the county and state and calculates effective tax rates.
The county clerk is the custodian of records for commissioners’ court and other county courts, records and preserves important records like deeds, bonds, birth and death certificates and other records and issues marriage licenses.
The district clerk maintains and preserves records for district courts and manages court registry and trust funds.
The county treasurer receives and deposits all county revenues, serves as the chief liaison between the county and financial institutions, makes investments on behalf of the county and disburses funds approved by commissioners’ court.
The county auditor is the other financial officer who serves as the county’s chief accountant and watchdog and forecasts financial data for the budget.
Next month, I will outline the duties of the sheriff, justices of the peace, constables, county and district attorneys.
Everyone, have a safe, happy and blessed Thanksgiving. We all have so much to be thankful to our Maker about. God bless you. Until next month.
