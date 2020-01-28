Lufkin police are investigating a shooting that happened about 8:30 p.m. in the horseshoe drive at Lufkin Middle School.
Lufkin’s basketball teams were playing Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
Police received a call about a wounded man in the drive, according to Lufkin Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth.
A witness said the man was speaking with two other men when shots rang out, she said. A newspaper employee near the scene at the time reported hearing four gunshots.
The witness described the suspects as two black males — one tall wearing a dark-colored hoodie and the other wearing light-blue pants with a white stripe, Pebsworth said.
She said the witness said the suspects ran away on foot down Denman Avenue toward Martha Street.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There is no information on his injuries.
Police are asking individuals with information to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.