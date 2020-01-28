Lufkin police are investigating a shooting that happened about 8:30 p.m. in the horseshoe drive at Lufkin Middle School.

Lufkin’s basketball teams were playing Nacogdoches on Tuesday.

Police received a call about a wounded man in the drive, according to Lufkin Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth.

A witness said the man was speaking with two other men when shots rang out, she said. A newspaper employee near the scene at the time reported hearing four gunshots.

The witness described the suspects as two black males — one tall wearing a dark-colored hoodie and the other wearing light-blue pants with a white stripe, Pebsworth said.

She said the witness said the suspects ran away on foot down Denman Avenue toward Martha Street.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There is no information on his injuries.

Police are asking individuals with information to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.

Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.