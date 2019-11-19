Please let this be an open request for our legislators Rep. Trent Ashby and Sen. Robert Nichols to consider, in reference to the LDN editorial Nov. 8 (and my other opinion comments below) about timely reporting for informing the people about crime.
Keeping in mind that any law passed, although maybe well-intended, requires enforcement by local law enforcement and often cascades into other unknown bad affects, I would ask that they please review how our state legislature operates, especially in the way bad bills (such as HB 1528, see below) get passed without first doing some detailed timely newspaper reporting on the probable consequences so we the people can have enough time to oppose the bill. Maybe legislative procedures could be changed on high-consequence bills introduced in one session to wait for voting on it until the next session, with some timely newspaper reporting in between, similar to what LDN does on local government.
The referenced LDN editorial Nov. 8. talks about some people thinking that LDN’s prominent and timely reporting about crimes may mislead business and industries from locating in this area, but for LDN to pretend the crime doesn’t exist is of no help, so we need to “fix the real problem — crime.”
However, fixing the problem means we need to think about and consider not only the alleged “crime” by a lawbreaker, but also how much of the problem is due to ill-advised and sometimes over-reaching laws by lawmakers, law enforcement and courts, undue confusion and overloading of the whole system with questions about whether a “crime” is real or by tricky enforcement methods such as being contrived by “stings” (using pretense with undercover agents), over-reaching harsher-than-the-crime prison sentencing, necessary taxes to support all of that (and more jails as pressure increases), and what questionable good or harm is done to we the people by increasing the pressure of any of that.
For example, some recent LDN headlines, with one man sentenced to 16 years in prison and another for 10 years, made my first shallow opinion think about tricky law enforcement mental pornographic “stings” in one case, accidental discipline abuse in the other case, and harsh over-reaching prison sentences in both cases.
LDN is probably right to say our law enforcement officers are “stretched too thin” and the “departments don’t have enough money.” But some of that “stretch” is caused unnecessarily due to some of the above mentioned. Also, for example, they cannot compete with schools in hiring law enforcement people, since schools can already afford to offer more than the county sheriff can pay deputies.
Meanwhile, (LDN article Sept. 6) it seems our state legislators were pleased with the 2019 legislative session in Austin. But in that session (which happens only for about the first five months every two years) — question — did the legislature use so much effort into finding a way to make large increases in school funding (ref. Texas Tribune articles) that they then did not have enough time and energy left over to modify or repeal some old bad laws or fight back against new bad bills such as HB1528, in which about 41 Republicans joined all the Democrats to pass it in the House?
And why did they not fund for the consequences of HB 1528, which will be another unfunded mandate to increase workload of county local law enforcement and courts?
Meanwhile (LDN article Sept. 25 and other articles over past few weeks), while the county government had hopes and good intentions of raising taxes to give county employees a raise and to provide more funds for fixing roads, law enforcement, etc., the people, being timely informed by LDN, raised enough resistance that changed minds to avoid a much higher tax rate.
HB 1528 is ill-advised in many aspects: being a back-door way to confiscate guns, mainly from poor people whose incomes and well-being are already also “stretched too thin”; being a way to further divide families since it applies only to family disputes; and increasing the severity of even minor disputes and accusations to put the families into a trial court situation with need of lawyers, etc., which even that unnecessary additional stress, plus confiscation of guns, could create more severe real crimes in an immediate situation plus long-term in the minds of other people as they learn about that law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.