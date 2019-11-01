The holidays are upon us and we hope that everyone can find time in their busy schedules to join us for these fabulous upcoming events.
Join us in downtown Lufkin from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16 for our last First StrEAT Feast of the year. Enjoy a beautiful day in downtown Lufkin and get your lunch from a food truck.
During First StrEAT Feast, food trucks will line the block in front of The Pines Theater, giving guests a chance to taste different treats from some of our favorite Lufkin food trucks. You do not want to miss this one of a kind event. Christmas shopping and eating? Sounds like a great time.
There are so many fantastic holiday events happening in Lufkin that we decided to try and wrap them all up and put a bow on it. Join us for a week-long celebration of all things Christmas — from the City of Lufkin Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, to the CASA Home Tour on Dec. 5, to the ADAC Reindeer Run and the Lighting of Rudolph on Dec. 7, we hope that you can join us for Christmas in the Pines at one of the many events that will be taking place that week.
For more information about Christmas in the Pines and becoming a vendor or participating in the Christmas parade, please call 630-0535.
Come be inspired and have your soul renewed as we welcome multi-Grammy and Dove award winner, Jason Crabb, back to Lufkin, as we bring in the Christmas season. Jason’s heart and the unique way he connects with each audience will fill you with hope and leave you remembering the true meaning of Christmas.
Come celebrate the holidays Dec. 12 at The Pines Theater. Tickets are available online at thepineslufkin.com or by calling 633-5454.
Get in the Christmas spirit. The Pines Theater will have two showings of Christmas movies this year: Dec. 14 will be “The Grinch” and Dec. 20 will be “Miracle on 34th Street.” Tickets are $5 each. Purchase yours online at thepineslufkin.com or by calling 633-0359.
Stay up to date with all LCVB events by “Liking” us on Facebook at Visit Lufkin. As we venture into the holiday season, know that we are thankful for each and every one of you and all that you do to make Lufkin a great place to live, work and play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.