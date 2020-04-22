A “large and extremely dangerous tornado” reportedly touched down in the Polk County communities of Seven Oaks and Onalaska on Wednesday.
Multiple injuries were reported, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Texas Division of Emergency Management field staff, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Texas Department of State Health Services ambulance services, and additional medical resources are already engaged within the community and additional assistance is en route, according to a statement from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
“My office, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and other state agencies are working with local officials to provide immediate support to the areas devastated by this tornado,” Abbott said in the release. “The state has already deployed response teams and medical resources to help Texans in need and to provide assistance to these communities. Our hearts are with our fellow Texans tonight and the state will continue to do everything it can to support those affected by this severe weather.”
