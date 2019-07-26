“Go back to where you came from.”
I’ve actually heard those words directed toward me, but the speakers were high school kids giving the new guy — me — a hard time. Their unwillingness to accept me had more to do with my being a stranger in a new town than it did with my ethnic makeup.
If someone were to fling the same words at me flavored with a racial tinge — the way too many folks have used it — I’d get mad, but I’d also feel pretty confused.
Me? Go back? To where?
I’m a mutt. My surname has its roots all over Europe, especially in England. My mom’s maiden name originated in Ireland. My paternal grandmother’s maiden name hails from Scotland.
And both sides of my family have told me there’s a sizeable mix of Native American blood running through our veins. Dad’s family came from East Tennessee, and he told me we have some Cherokee blended with our hillbilly. Mom’s family was from all over Texas, and she claimed there’s some Comanche running around inside me somewhere.
Dang, man. I’m not sure what sort of hanky-panky and hookups my grannies and granddads were consorting in, but ... here I am.
If I’m supposed to “go back to where I came from,” how far back are we talking here? Back to Tennessee, or all the way back to Europe?
And how am I supposed to take all of me back to somewhere specific when my origins are scattered all over the place? Do I send one leg here, the other one there, maybe send my arms off in two different directions? Can I at least keep my head with me? It comes in handy when I’m trying to think about stuff. I’d like to hang onto my butt, too, in case I need to sit somewhere.
This whole “go back” thing never has made much sense. I was hanging with a Marine buddy once when some nasty-tempered woman told him to “go back to Africa.” Umm ... he was born in New York. At that point in our young military careers, we’d yet to step foot outside this country. He laughed about the speaker’s ignorance. He handled the situation far better than I would have.
I really get a kick out of anyone from the southwestern portion of the U.S. telling a person of Mexican descent to “go back.” As if an entire chunk of our country wasn’t part of Mexico before it was divided into our current states. Dude. Their ancestors were here first. And even they weren’t exactly “originals.” They were a blend of Aztec and European Spanish. You know, people who also came from somewhere else.
Nobody spoke English on this continent until the 17th century — when a bunch of white folks got here from wherever they “came from.”
Even the so-called “original inhabitants” of our continent didn’t really start out here. It’s not as if they just dropped from a tree and sprouted roots. They, too, wandered over here from someplace else.
Very few of us in the United States are 100% anything. A large number of us are multi-ethnic — Heinz 57s. I’ve been wanting to submit one of those DNA kits just to see what sort of concoction I’d end up being — and not so I’d know where to go if someone wants me to “go back.”
“Go back to where you came from.” It’s long past time to retire that particular chunk of rhetoric. It’s only use nowadays is as some sort of insult, even though it’s one based on a failure to recognize how pretty much all of us — directly or indirectly — came from somewhere else.
Send me back? Nah. I’m not going “back” anywhere, nor do I expect anyone else to do so. I’m perfectly fine where I am, as are many of the targets of the “go back” chant.
In fact, if it’s all the same to anyone who cares, I plan to stay right here and hang out with all my fellow mutts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.