The East Texas Family Crisis Center is inviting the community to adopt a family this Christmas.
“It’s a Christmas tradition; we do the adoption annually for at least five years,” said Greta Rich, center community outreach coordinator. “We have outreach families here in the area (nine counties) that we provide services for who have experienced sexual assault or domestic violence, and we provide Christmas for them.”
The 76 families the center works with provide information sheets on clothing sizes and wish lists for parents and kids, and those who adopt a family can buy gifts based on the lists.
“That way they are provided a Christmas for sure; it’s a certain thing for them and their family,” Rich said.
Since this program has started, Rich said she has watched the families become thrilled and thankful in relief to the community.
Individual people or families can adopt a family, or companies and other organizations can adopt a family. Rich said participants have told her how much they enjoy the program and how they have developed a deeper appreciation for Christmas.
“The people that support us are really imaginative with it — they make it fun for them, and they always comment on how they enjoy doing it for others,” she said. “It’s a great time to come together.”
Some people and companies have donated cash or a gift card in lieu of gifts, as well.
To adopt a family, call 639-1681 or message the East Texas Family Crisis Center’s Facebook page as soon as possible.
