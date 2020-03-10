Spring Break is here and that means summer is right around the corner ... gardening, getting active outdoors, vacations and all the fun that comes with the warmer months.
Osteoarthritis and joint pain can really slow you down and prevent you from doing those things you love in life.
Osteoarthritis or “wear and tear” arthritis affects more than 20 million Americans and is more common as we age.
This happens when the protective cushion of cartilage covering the ends of the bones breaks down and wears away, causing irritation, stiffness and pain. It can affect any joint, but most especially the weight bearing joints — the knees and hips.
Specific treatment for your osteoarthritis will be determined by you and your doctor based on a few factors:
■ Your age, overall health and medical history
■ Severity of the disease
■ Your tolerance for specific medications, procedures and therapies
■ Your opinion or preference
Whatever choice is made, the goals of treatment are the same: to reduce pain and stiffness and improve joint movement. Treatments may include:
■ Exercise: Frequent stretching and strengthening exercise may help reduce the symptoms and pain associated with osteoarthritis. Prolonged rest and days of inactivity will increase stiffness and make it harder to move around.
■ Diet: Staying at a healthy weight can prevent or reduce the symptoms of osteoarthritis.
■ Heat therapy: Heat applied directly to the painful joint can sometimes reduce pain and stiffness.
■ Medications: Most commonly used medications to reduce pain include acetaminophen and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen. It is important to talk to your doctor to discuss which medication may be best for you.
■ Cortisone injections: These can often reduce pain and restore function, but can be harmful to tissues and bones and are usually limited to only a few times a year, when recommended.
■ Surgery: When symptoms are no longer responding to conservative treatment, surgery may be considered. Knee and hip replacement may be a positive solution to the pain and disability of advanced osteoarthritis. The rough, worn surfaces of the joint are relined with smooth-surfaced metal and plastic components.
If you are currently suffering from osteoarthritis and painful joints, Woodland Heights will be hosting a joint care seminar on March 31. Come hear more about our special program that brings together a team of experienced and skilled surgeons with caring and specially trained nurses, therapists and technicians to provide seamless, coordinated care, and get you back to your favorite activities as soon as possible.
For more information, call 936-637-8688.
Life should be enjoyable. If you are being slowed down by painful joints, I hope you take the next steps in finding relief and getting back to enjoying life.
