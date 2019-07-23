Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

Last week’s discovery of card skimmers inside Lufkin businesses is a reminder to pay attention when using your debit and credit cards, and to monitor your accounts. Lufkin PD is investigating another fraud case, and you might be able to help solve it.
Earlier this month, several victims reported unauthorized withdrawals from their bank accounts. Investigators traced the fraudulent withdrawals to an ATM inside a Lufkin convenience store, and the image included here shows the man they believe is responsible.
Since each victim was in possession of their debit card at the time of the withdrawals, it appears their numbers were stolen elsewhere, possibly through skimmers. There is no known connection between the withdrawals and the skimmers found last week but investigators have not ruled out a link.
Additional images of the suspect are available at 639TIPS.com. If you can identify the suspect, submit a tip through the website or by calling 639-TIPS. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and a reward is available only for the first, most accurate anonymous tip that helps solve a crime.
Fraud prevention Tips:
■ If a terminal looks suspicious, don’t use it and notify law enforcement.
■ Generally, credit cards are safer than debit cards; both offer fraud protections but fraudulent credit card transactions don’t remove money from your bank account.
■ Monitor your account daily, not when your monthly statement arrives.
■ Turn on notifications and know when your card is used, the moment it’s used.
■ Use technology. ApplePay, for example, generates a single-use card number for each transaction; if stolen, the number cannot be used again.
