There is something about self-checkouts that I just don’t like, so I pushed my buggy into one of the only lines with a human at the register.
The lady in the line next to me was losing her mind with impatience. Her heavy sighs, comments under her breath and angry looks toward the people around her told me she had lost the “merry” in merry Christmas.
The gentleman in front of her had a buggy piled high with toys and I heard him tell the checker they were for needy children. The woman two shoppers in front of me couldn’t get her payment method approved and she was on her third try. People were lining up, mostly glaring at nearby employees as if the long lines were somehow their fault.
I stood there wondering why I just didn’t learn to use self-checkouts. The man with the buggy full of toys was all smiles as he moved up in his line. I totally eavesdropped as he explained that he and his mom purchased toys each year to donate to a local charity. His mom died earlier this year, so he decided to buy her share, too. I think his idea was just because his mom passed away didn’t mean there were less needy children. He obviously wanted to make a difference.
I thought about his story later and wondered what it would take for all of us to make a difference — one like this man was making. He chose to change things through generosity. Little did he know that someone there that day took a photo of the buggy piled high with toys, put it online and the photo went viral on social media.
As we rush around with shopping, parties and new year’s celebrations, I hope you take a moment and mull over what you can do to make a difference for those around you. Is there something you would like to change by making a difference?
Make a difference in the way you drive. Make a difference by putting down that phone when you drive and teach your teens to do the same. Make a difference by choosing not to drink and drive after that holiday party. Make a difference by driving friendly.
If we all make a difference in our choices, things will truly be different on Texas roadways. There will be fewer fatalities, and isn’t that the gift we all want and the change we really want to see?
Whatever you choose to do during the holidays, please choose to make a difference in the way you drive. It could determine whether you and those driving around you arrive safely and whether you really have a merry Christmas.
