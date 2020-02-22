While the Roadrunner bats are still working their way out of a season-opening cold spell, the Angelina College pitching has been doing its job to keep the team within striking distance of opponents.
In Monday’s game against Tyler Junior College, AC starting pitcher Drew Shifflet tossed seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits as the ’Runners nursed a 1-0 lead built on Ethan Jacobs’ scoring on a wild pitch.
Then, with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, AC’s Harrison Boudreaux came up with the clutch hit the team has been waiting to see. Boudreaux’s single scored Dylan Bourgeois with the walk-off game winner, giving the Roadrunners a 2-1 win over the Apaches.
Today, the ’Runners will host Houston Community College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. at Roadrunner Field.
Admission to the game is free.
