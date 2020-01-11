Lufkin police have made an arrest in the aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 17 and was captured on the victim’s home surveillance system.
Deandre Bagley, 19, of Lufkin, admitted to detectives Friday that he committed the aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the incident that seriously injured Joaquin Silva Sr., 64, according to a press release from Lufkin police public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth. Silva had left his Chevrolet truck running in his driveway in the 800 block of North Third Street when Bagley stole it.
“Mr. Silva walked out of his home in time to see Bagley trying to leave in his truck and attempted to stop him,” Pebsworth said “Mr. Silva grabbed on to the truck and was dragged into the road where he lost his grip and fell. Bagley then ran over him while fleeing the scene.”
Silva was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Houston-area hospital due to the severity of his injuries.
An hour after the incident, Bagley fled from officers in Silva’s truck, Pebsworth said. Following a short vehicle pursuit, he abandoned the vehicle at the end of Minnie Lou Drive and fled on foot, evading officers a second time.
Bagley was initially implicated in the incident by Crime Stoppers tips, Pebsworth said. He turned himself in at the Angelina County Jail Friday night and remained there as of Saturday morning.
Silva remains in the ICU of a Houston-area hospital continuing his recovery. He suffered a broken ankle, fractured vertebrae in his neck, broken ribs and a fractured pelvis, according to Pebsworth.
“We wish him and his family the best on his road to recovery,” Pebsworth said. “A big thanks to the public for coming forward to ensure justice is served for Mr. Silva and his family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.