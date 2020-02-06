Lufkin police signed a warrant Thursday for one of three teens arrested in Wednesday’s stolen vehicle pursuit connecting him to the Jan. 2 burglary of Target.
Tyler Lopez, 19, of Lufkin, is being charged with engaging in possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and two counts of organized criminal activity, according to a press release from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Lopez was identified through a Crime Stoppers tip as the taller of two suspects indicated in surveillance footage of the Target robbery of more than $4,000 worth of Apple-brand electronics. The tip also indicated that he was a member of a local gang called “JBW” or “JaccBoyWorld.”
The tip also implicated David Flemming, 18, of Lufkin, in the similar burglaries of Sprint and AT&T. He was arrested on Jan. 16 and claimed he was not involved in the Target burglary when police interviewed him.
The robbery occurred around 2 a.m. when one of the Lufkin Target store’s front doors was shattered and two suspects in hooded jackets ran in and out with the electronics in a trash bag. They were met by a third suspect in a silver vehicle.
“All of these burglaries remain under investigation,” Pebsworth said. “Additional arrests and charges are likely.”
Lopez, Devonsea Thomas, 17, and Armani Moore, 18, both of Lufkin, were arrested Wednesday on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity in the stolen vehicle pursuit. Thomas also faces charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon and aggravated robbery. Moore is also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest.
A truck was reported stolen from the Fuller Springs area overnight Jan. 21. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the stolen truck in the Walmart parking lot around 11:25 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver, identified as Thomas, refused to stop and continued behind the store and through the parking lot of other businesses before taking Brentwood Drive to Loop 287, a report from Lufkin police states.
Thomas continued northbound on Loop 287 and exited on Chestnut Street toward Timberland Drive. He attempted to turn on Kornegay Street but crashed into a street sign. The vehicle then rolled back into the lead officer’s patrol unit, according to the report.
All three suspects fled on foot afterward, the report states. Officers ran them all down and took them into custody moments later.
The officers who arrested Thomas saw him throw a gun before taking him into custody, according to the report. The gun was recovered.
Lopez was in possession of Xanax at the time of his arrest; he tried to leave it in the floorboard of the officer’s patrol vehicle, and later admitted that it was his when questioned. Moore threw a backpack toward a fence as he fled, officers reported. A pistol, digital scales and a meat grinder were found inside, the report states.
The Texas Department of Public Safety worked the crash between the truck and the patrol unit. Minor damage was reported.
Flemming, Lopez, Thomas and Moore remained in the Angelina County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.
