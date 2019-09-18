Rain or shine, the Texas State Forest Festival will continue on, even as Angelina County faces a flash flood warning.
The 35th annual Texas State Forest Festival kicks off tonight with the East Texas Cheerleading Championship and Pom Pon/Dance Competition at 6 p.m. in the George H. Henderson Jr. Expo Center.
The competition, along with the live show by Bryan Harkness will be at the expo center’s main stage inside the arena and will remain dry despite the chance of rain.
A release from the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce also notes the food and drinks available at the festival will be under pavilions to stay dry as well. Attractions such as the petting zoo, Kidz Science Safari, the Jurassic Kingdom Show and more also will be safe from the weather.
Tonight’s canned food-drive is canceled, the release states.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service has placed Angelina County under flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday, with a possibility of up to 10 inches of rain coming to the area through Friday night. The chance of rain tonight and Thursday is 80% during the day. By Thursday night, the chance is 50%. Friday has a 60% chance of rain in the day before it diminishes in the evening.
Saturday and Sunday both have a 20% chance of showers in the day before clearer skies at night according to the National Weather Service’s forecast.
