“So, what do you want for Christmas?”
Here we go again. How many times I gotta answer this question? This is, like, 58 years in a row. I’ve been old for quite a while now, and my needs and wants haven’t changed in ages.
My stock answers — “A hippopotamus” or “My two front teeth” — are about as old and stale as last year’s cookies, so maybe it’s time to retire those.
I’d ask for socks again, but none of my family believes me when I say it. I really, really want some new socks. I bought a pair of boots earlier this year made for stomping around the woods, and I need longer, thicker socks.
Try telling that to my wife and kids. I get the same scrunched-up, frustrated expressions from each of them: “Stop messing around. What do you really want for Christmas?”
Dang. When people ask us this question, are they expecting us to be reasonable, or are they ready for us to swing for the fences?
Fine. How about my dream camera? It’s only gonna cost about five grand just for the body.
Fat chance. Not on our budget. Our kids are either starting their young families or in the midst of trying to feed ’em every day. A fancy camera? Ain’t nobody got dimes for that.
A big bass boat? I always wanted one of those. But if I had one, it would serve as a yard decoration for 364 days of the year. I’m too busy to use it. It would be a big hole in the water where all the money goes.
How about a new red bow for my truck? I have no idea why these are in fashion, but I keep seeing TV commercials with people waking up on Christmas morning, rushing out to their driveways and finding a car or truck with a big red bow on it.
I can’t see how a bow’s all that practical for a pickup, but if my family’s just gotta buy me something …
I’ve honestly tried coming up with something just to ease the obvious pressure my loved ones are feeling. I’ve glanced at social media ads or TV spots I’d normally ignore, just to see if there’s something cheap and easy to match my cheap and easy self.
They’re not helping. The stuff people invent around this time of year is, um, confusing.
Weighted blankets? (Saw this one on Facebook.) What the heck am I gonna do with one of those? Let me tell you something: I go to bed every single night of my life with a cat on my chest, a dog on my legs and a smokin’ hot woman on my shoulder. Just getting up to pee in the middle of the night is like trying to climb out of the top of a sleeping bag.
So how much more weight do those people think I need to sleep?
Saw another one for a pair of socks. OK, now they’ve got my attention. I’ve already asked for socks.
But these? They wrap around the ankles, and they have nothing for the toes. Do I wear those with flip flops? Why would I?
And y’all really gonna leave my toes hanging like that?
Got another ad promoting some new-fangled shooting game. This one has some strange air magic. Little plastic balls float above air pipes, and the object is to shoot ’em with a Nerf gun or something.
I barely made it to old age without shooting out my eye with a Red Rider BB gun. What are the odds I’d finally do it with a Nerf gun? I’d say way, way up there.
I can’t even believe some of things people are making and selling right now. Christmas ornaments — for beards. A miniature golf game just for the bathroom, so your golfer can sit and putt while he poos. A belt buckle that folds down and out to hold one’s canned beverage. A baseball cap with a real chalkboard on the front designed to let us draw the team or logo of our choice. (That might be a money saver for those of us who own caps from all our favorite teams.) A meat tenderizer made in the shape of Thor’s hammer. (Now that actually sounds pretty cool.)
I’ve even located an app-controlled paper airplane. Seriously.
If I happened to receive even one of the above-mentioned gifts from any of my people, my first reaction wouldn’t be a fake, “Oh, you shouldn’t have!”
It would be a 100% genuine, “Dude. You really shouldn’t have.”
If any of Santa’s elves made this stuff, we’d be drug testing the entire North Pole.
The problem with being my age isn’t that I can’t figure out what I want for Christmas. No, it’s that I’m finally, after a lot of years not feeling so, perfectly content with what I have. When I look around my home, I want for nothing. I’ve got more happy in my life than I’ve ever had, and more than a lot of folks have right now.
I’m supposed to ask for more? I just can’t.
For my friends and loved ones who just have to know what I want for Christmas, here’s my final answer:
Use the money you were gonna spend on me and buy gas with it. Then come by for a visit. I prefer seeing your smiling faces over seeing whatever you’ve got in your hands. Hang out with me on my back porch, which is my favorite spot on this earth. We’ll share beverages, listen to some music and talk about the good things in our lives.
Tell me what you got for Christmas.
And I’ll (hopefully) show you my new pair of socks.
