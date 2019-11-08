The Angelina Arts Alliance will present a live theatrical performance of ‘‘Jungle Book’’ at 2 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Temple Theater.
Rudyard Kipling’s classic Mowgli stories have been re-imagined through modern eyes, with immersive multimedia, shadow-play and original music for this theatrical adaptation.
‘‘Jungle Book’’ will transport theatergoers from the urban jungle to Mowgli’s childhood in the jungles of India, and delve deep into the emotional themes of the story, and our relationship to the animal kingdom.
As part of its annual Discovery Series, where learning and fun go hand-in-hand, ‘‘Jungle Book’’ is the second of four Discovery Series performances taking place this season at the Temple Theater.
“Serving East Texas children and families is a huge part of our mission’’ said Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance. ‘‘More than ever, children need exposure to the arts on a regular basis. It’s fundamental to development and to emotional well-being. We’re also excited to bring so many wonderful family shows for everyone to enjoy.”
Thanks to the support of many individuals and foundations, the Arts Alliance offers all tickets to Discovery Series performances for only $5 for youth and $10 for adults. Families who attend will have complimentary punch and cookies after every Discovery Series event.
Visit the Temple Theater Box Office at Angelina College from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, call 633-5454 or visit angelinaarts.org for more information or to buy tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.