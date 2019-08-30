Newly released body cam and in-car video shows officers risking their lives to rescue the driver of a tanker that crashed off the northbound flyover on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
Leslie Rodriguez, 60, of Edinburg, was hauling orange juice through Lufkin at 1:30 a.m. Thursday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the U.S. Highway 59 northbound flyover, crashing onto the north and southbound lanes of Loop 287 approximately 40 feet below.
Officers Carter Willmon and Roger Ordaz arrived on the scene. When they saw it was a tanker, they immediately backed up and tried to identify what kind of material the driver was hauling, but they could not locate a placard.
“When they approached the cab, they did not know what was inside the burning tanker,” said Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth. “It could have been gasoline — ready to explode — or a deadly chemical. They didn’t care. They took the risk and approached the cab to see if they could rescue the screaming, injured man.”
The officers heard the driver’s cries for help and approached the cab, despite the potential danger and the presence of flames.
The cab lay demolished and separated from the tanker after the 40-foot fall. However, Rodriguez is expected to make a full recovery with only a couple of broken bones, Pebsworth said.
The video can be viewed on The Lufkin Daily News’ website.
