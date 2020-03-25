There is a well-known saying in the arts industry that “the show must go on,” and this saying couldn’t be more relevant today.
Last week, the Arts Alliance was forced to do the unimaginable task of canceling five performances over the next six weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak in an effort to control the spread and comply with local, state and federal instructions. The safety of our audiences is of the utmost importance.
Like any other small local business, the Arts Alliance depends on the community to survive; however, as a nonprofit organization, the survival comes not only in the form of ticket sales, but also in donations, sponsorships and grants.
These funds are absolutely essential to our ability to bring Broadway musicals, celebrity artists and other high-quality performing arts and education to Deep East Texas. As a nonprofit, ticket sales represent less than 50% of our overall annual operating budget.
The financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on arts organizations across the country will be severe, especially in larger cities. Here in Lufkin, the challenge is the same as the Arts Alliance navigates these uncertain times, but we are determined to overcome these challenges and welcome our Arts Alliance family back again soon.
We are now offering ticket refunds for canceled shows through April 24.
However, we are asking our patrons, if possible, to please make a tax-deductible donation for the value of the tickets to help us offset expenses already paid in relation to the canceled performances and to ensure that the curtains will rise again in September.
The arts are known to be resilient organizations, not only because they choose to be, but because they have to be. The cultural and economic impact is simply too great to not be resilient. That’s how important it is for arts organizations to continue to thrive despite natural disasters, environmental catastrophes or global pandemic. The economic impact of the arts is substantial in every city, large or small.
It’s inspiring to see how the demand for arts has been met online by countless free, streaming concerts, virtual art exhibits, and even balcony serenades as seen by the brave individuals in Italy. We all seek ways to stay connected, to feel normal and comforted in this unusual time. The arts meet these needs and fill the void even in the worst of times.
In a matter of weeks, the Arts Alliance will unveil its 20th anniversary season of performing arts at the Temple Theater. This new season is our most robust and exciting season yet. So, more than ever, we need the support of our patrons and our community to help us celebrate our 20-year legacy.
We must look past the current uncertainty and look forward to next September when the exciting new season begins. This situation will pass, and the curtains will rise again. Until then, we can’t wait to welcome our patrons back with open arms.
The show must go on!
