I had another one of those conversations this week. As a guy who’s spent his last 18 years in the education business, I have a lot of those. I can’t seem to help myself. It’s probably why some people run when they see me coming.
I was talking to a young man I’ve known since he was a skinny high school freshman. I ran into him while out in town; he was working, and we stopped to chat about a little of everything.
One of our discussions turned toward what he’s doing for a living now. He seemed embarrassed to tell me he’s working the same menial job — for a low wage — he’s been working since graduating high school more than 10 years ago.
I’ve bugged him about continuing his education for years. (Pretty much any time I see him.) In the beginning, his reason (or excuse) for not doing so had to do with his uncertainty. He really had no idea what he wanted to do, so he didn’t see the point in enrolling in college until he figured it out.
So he’s rocked along for the past decade doing the same type of job, but every time I see him, he makes it a point to mention how it’s just a job to help him pay bills. Once again, I asked him if what he’s doing now is something he’d consider a career, and he looked at me as if I were an escapee from Area 51.
“This? Are you kidding me?”
I figured we’d end our talk the same as always, with his empty promise to come see me about his options. It’s the way we’ve always parted.
This time, however, he blurted out that he really wants to go to work in the heating/air conditioning field. He has a friend in the Houston area who makes good money at it, he told me, and the friend really loves his work.
So why hasn’t my “target” enrolled in an HVAC course at his local community college?
“They’ve got that here?”
I wanted to slap myself. I realized that any time I mention “education” to someone, he or she is probably having flashbacks of long hours sitting in a classroom. Pencils and books. Homework. Same stuff we all hated in middle and high school (and the very reason I didn’t go straight to college when I graduated high school). I try to discuss all their options, but in this case, I’d failed to dig a little deeper into what this guy might want to do.
His goal was simple: He wanted a job in which he could work with both his brain and his hands. A trade, if you will — profession allowing him to earn much more than a minimum wage.
Using my handy-dandy phone with internet, I was able to show him the HVAC program description offered at our college. I think what got him most excited was realizing he wasn’t going to have to sit through all those types of classes he’d dreaded; instead, he’d be learning more via the hands-on approach.
Then we looked at the employment prospects for his (hopefully) future career. When he saw the average wage was nearly three times what he’s earning now, I could almost see the dollar signs replacing the pupils in his eyes.
He swears he’s going to come see me about getting started. I’ve heard it from him before, but maybe this time he found a real reason to follow through.
As for me, I walked away knowing I’ve got to do a better job explaining that “education” means acquiring knowledge and skills — and how the word applies to anyone, and not just those working toward specific degrees. It’s not just about reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic. It’s about learning a useful skill in any area of life.
I really want to do a better job promoting trades and vocational training. We’re always going to need welders, carpenters, automotive technicians, sonographers, surgical technologists and so many other skilled workers. The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reports “many of the highest paying trades in America are filled with people who began their careers with a short skills-based education from a vocational or technical college.”
The “short, skills-based education” means the person can earn certifications leading to quicker and better employment opportunities than a mere high school diploma can provide. Those certifications often are requirements for the better-paying jobs, and the majority of those take place over one or two semesters. The cool part is that if one decides to pursue a degree in the field later, those courses will apply. He or she won’t have to start over.
I’ve always been quick to share how earning my degree completely changed my life. I’ll preach it ‘til I croak. It was that important to my family and me.
But I’ll also try and do a better job of explaining how pursuing an “education” will have a different meaning to everyone who’s stuck listening to me. I’ll remember that what I did may not be what they want to do.
I’ll get to keep stalking people while trying to get ‘em to maximize their options. They’ll “get” to hear the whole story, and not just the part that applied to me.
I’m hoping they’ll see it as a pretty good trade.
