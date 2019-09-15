Huntington City Council tax rate and budget hearing:
When: 5:15 p.m. Monday
Where: Huntington City Hall
Agenda: Discussing the tax rate and proposed budget for 2020
Angelina County Commissioners tax rate and budget hearing:
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Where: Angelina County Courthouse Annex
Agenda: Discussing the tax rate and proposed budget for 2020
Lufkin City Council:
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Lufkin City Hall
Agenda: Discussing final budget proposals
Lufkin ISD board of trustees work session:
When: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday
Where: Lufkin ISD Administration Building, 101 Cotton Square
Agenda: Discuss AP report, bond construction funding, purchases over $50,000. No action will be taken during this meeting.
Lufkin ISD board of trustees regular meeting:
When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday
Where: Lufkin High School, 309 S. Medford Drive
Agenda: Recognize students in the STEM Academy, discuss implementing additional campus security measures, discuss action regarding legislative issues from House Bill 3 or other bills past, bond construction update
