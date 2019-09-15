Huntington City Council tax rate and budget hearing:

When: 5:15 p.m. Monday

Where: Huntington City Hall

Agenda: Discussing the tax rate and proposed budget for 2020

Angelina County Commissioners tax rate and budget hearing:

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Where: Angelina County Courthouse Annex

Agenda: Discussing the tax rate and proposed budget for 2020

Lufkin City Council:

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Lufkin City Hall

Agenda: Discussing final budget proposals

Lufkin ISD board of trustees work session:

When: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Lufkin ISD Administration Building, 101 Cotton Square

Agenda: Discuss AP report, bond construction funding, purchases over $50,000. No action will be taken during this meeting.

Lufkin ISD board of trustees regular meeting:

When: 11:30 a.m. Thursday

Where: Lufkin High School, 309 S. Medford Drive

Agenda: Recognize students in the STEM Academy, discuss implementing additional campus security measures, discuss action regarding legislative issues from House Bill 3 or other bills past, bond construction update