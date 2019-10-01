Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

On Aug. 16, a truck was stolen from a church on North Raguet Street in Lufkin. The truck has been recovered, but investigators need help identifying the thief.
Security cameras show two young men approaching the church on foot just before 1 p.m. and entering the building through an open door. Inside, they encountered construction workers and claimed to be hot and looking for water, although they were drinking from a cup when they arrived. The workers escorted the pair out of the building and watched as they left the property, one walking and the other riding a skateboard.
As they left, a man parked his Mazda pickup outside the church and went inside, leaving the truck unlocked and idling. A few minutes later, the skateboarder, now on foot and no longer carrying his skateboard, sped away in the truck. Stolen with the truck was several thousand dollars in cash, several hundred dollars worth of tools and the victim’s credit card. The following day, the credit card was used at Domino’s Pizza and a Chevron in Lufkin.
On Aug. 25, Lufkin PD officers recovered the truck from the 200 block of Forest Park Boulevard but it was unoccupied. Inside the truck, officers found narcotics paraphernalia and other stolen property, including a purse and identification belonging to an unrelated female victim.
At 639TIPS.com, Crime Stoppers has video of the truck theft and both the males. Only one was seen inside the truck but identifying the other would help solve the case.
If you can help this investigation, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous tip that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a reward.
