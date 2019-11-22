Angelina College basketball teams host separate home games tonight and Saturday, and both games carry plenty of meaning with them.
The Lady Roadrunners, winners of five straight, get an opportunity for a little payback Friday against McLennan College. The Highlassies handed AC’s ladies one of their two losses in the Lady ’Runners’ season opener in Waco back on Nov. 1.
Since then, AC has won six of seven, including a three-game sweep in last weekend’s Angelina Classic and a road win Tuesday night at LSU-Eunice. Head coach Byron Coleman pointed out his guards’ stellar play — Tyeisha Smith scored 71 points in the three-game Classic — as a big reason the ladies are on such a roll.
“We felt like our guard play was definitely going to carry us early in the season, and we had a tremendous weekend from Tyeisha Smith, Simran Mayfield and Pinky Walker,” Coleman said. “The backcourt as a whole did an excellent job.
“We’re doing pretty good, but the goal is to always get better.”
The Lady Roadrunners (7-2) host McLennan College (8-1) today. Game time is 5:30 p.m. at Shands Gymnasium.
On the men’s side, the Roadrunners battled a pair of good teams in last weekend’s East-West Challenge in Snyder. AC lost 78-66 to Western Texas College and 100-91 to Clarendon College; the Roadrunners’ margin of loss this season has been a mere 7.6 points per game.
“My team has tremendous fight,” Wade said. “I have put them in every adverse situation I could so far this season, and in the win-loss column it doesn’t show, but there’s been so much growth from each game.
“They’re going to fight, they’re going to battle, and I wanted to make clear that in this conference, that’s exactly what they’re going to have to do.”
The Roadrunners tip off another conference campaign on Saturday against Kilgore College (5-1), with AC certainly looking to capitalize on home-court advantage. The ’Runners and Rangers tip off at 4 p.m. at Shands Gymnasium.
Both the Lady Roadrunners’ and Roadrunners’ games will be live streamed at angelinaathletics.com.
