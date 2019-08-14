Summer went to the cats and dogs again this year.
The Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County’s 16th annual Dog Days of Summer golf tournament brought out 88 golfers who helped raise funds for the dogs and cats at the shelter waiting on their forever home.
Tournament Super Dog Sponsor Peanut Grum, the fur baby of Mary Grum, along with the volunteers, staff and the board of directors of Winnie Berry greatly appreciate everyone: sponsors, golfers, those who donated items for the raffle, those who purchased raffle tickets and those who came out to support the cause.
Thank you to all our tournament sponsors and players for helping raise funds for the dogs and cats at the shelter.
Double Eagle Beagle sponsors were Lufkin Coca-Cola, CHI St. Luke’s, Dr. Dan and Debra Fuentes, Dr. Sean and Linda Moran, East Texas Asphalt, Georgia Pacific, KTRE, Southwood Drive Animal Clinic, Townsquare Media, Zeata Rowe, Brookshire Borthers, Kwik Kopy and Zimmerman Communications.
Hole-In-One Hound sponsors were David Palmer, DDS, Dr. David and Kim Bailey, Ellen Temple, Hill Plumbing Services, Jay Hunter Memorial Foundation, JE Kingham Construction, Loggins Plumbing, Pax-Sun Inc., Stevenson Beer Distributing Company, The Center For Sight, Carl Ray and Romy Polk, Los Pinos Farms, In Memory of Dr. Pete Rowland, Kalyn Butler, Wendy Williams, Realtor/Gann Medford Real Estate, Whataburger, Hilliard Landscaping and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Long-Drive Lab sponsors were Abelt’s Gaslight Pharmacy, Goff & Herrington, P.C., Trey and Bridgette Henderson, BPL Plasma, Bryant Krenek, Coburn’s, Heart Institute of East Texas, Mary Martha Henderson, Phillip and Rona Friesen, Prince Associates, Inc., and Thomas and Sallye Darmstadter.
Chili-Dip Chihuahua sponsors were Beth and Byron Jones, Connie & Crew, Dr. Sid and Catherine Roberts, Jane Ainsworth, Morgan Insurance Agency, Rita and Jim Rush, Rufus and Marianna Duncan, Southside Bank, Winders’ Sales & Services and Etech.
Up next for the dogs and cats at the shelter is the annual nationwide Clear the Shelter event.
Winnie Berry will be offering our community the opportunity to adopt their next fur baby at a reduced rate from our normal adoption rates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
During the event, which will be a the shelter at 1102 N. John Redditt Drive, Red Tulip Rolling Bistro food truck will be serving up delicious food. We also have invited several other vendors, including staff from Canine Connections, certified canine training and behavior specialists.
There will be drawings for prizes, and one lucky person will win a new patient veterinarian package donated by Dr. Richards at West Loop Animal Clinic.
There have been 96 dogs and cats surrendered at the shelter since the beginning of the year. With your help, we have successfully cared for and re-homed 71 precious animals.
As we maintain and grow our mission, donations continue to be needed at the shelter.
Cat litter, laundry detergent, paper towels, copy paper and 13-, 30- and 60-gallon trash bags are items currently needed at the shelter.
Financial donations also are welcome and will help us replace outside kennels, purchase interactive toys for the dogs to help with their boredom and maintain the shelter’s day-to-day operations.
Winne Berry also offers a low income spay/neuter program with reduced surgery prices for Angelina, Trinity, Houston and Polk County residents.
Please visit angelinacountyhumanesociety.org to learn more about our spay/neuter program as well as how to volunteer, donate or to see our dogs and cats available for adoption.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.