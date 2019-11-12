Last month, we hosted the six-year anniversary of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Woodland Heights. We got our NICU staff together and invited all the families back to celebrate the milestone and to visit with their caregivers during their time in the NICU.
This celebration was especially sweet as the oldest NICU babies are now in kindergarten.
It was an honor to be able to witness the reunions and see the growth and development of what were once such tiny patients at Woodland Heights. Clearly, there is a bond between our caring staff and the families they serve.
Hearing the stories and testimonies of these families is a powerful reminder of how far these fighters have come. Testimonies like this one from Taylor Commiato, mom of NICU graduate Atalie.
“Atalie made her grand entrance into the world 5 and a half weeks earlier than expected. Of course, you can’t tell that now. ... I thank God every day for the wonderful staff of nurses and doctors in the Woodland Heights NICU. As a first-time mom I didn’t know what to expect. The uncertainty of having a baby in the NICU can be scary, and they were all so kind and understanding. Thankfully, our stay in the NICU was not as long as it is for others, but in that period of time we made lifelong friends. I want to give a huge thank you to all of the nurses, doctors and staff that helped care for my baby girl and other sweet babies like her. You all are a blessing in this world.”
The team at Woodland Heights takes the responsibility of caring for our patients seriously and we are blessed to have the experienced physicians, neonatal nurse practitioners, nurses, respiratory therapists and so many other health care professionals that care for our NICU patients.
Finally, I want to give a huge congratulations to our very own NICU medical director, Dr. Linda Chase, neonatologist and longtime WHMC team member, and RN Janie Lee, the house supervisor.
Last week, Chase won the prestigious Healthcare Professional of the Year Award at the Salute to Healthcare Banquet presented by the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce and Janie was awarded the Nurse of the Year honor.
We have known how skilled and compassionate Chase is with the hundreds of tiny patients she has seen through the years in the Woodland Heights NICU. Lee has been a fixture at Woodland Heights for more than 30 years, and truly exemplifies the true character of a caring nurse. We could not be prouder that these ladies were recognized for all they have given to the health care community of Angelina County and the surrounding areas.
