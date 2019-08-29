The City of Lufkin Recycling Center and Angelina Beautiful/Clean are partnering for the annual “Tire Recycling Day” from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 7 at 500 Southpark Drive in Lufkin.
This event is a convenient way for East Texans to properly dispose of unwanted or old tires. In an effort to cut down on illegal dumping and minimize health risks to the public and the environment, people will be able to dispose of up to eight regular tires at no charge. Car and small engine batteries also can be disposed of at this year’s event.
Additional car and light truck tires are accepted but will cost $2 for each tire, and semi-truck tires will cost $5 each. Off-road tires will not be accepted.
No TV’s or computer monitors will be accepted at this event. The event is open to citizens only; no businesses.
“Illegal dumping is a concern not only as unsightly litter but can cause health concerns to the public as well,’’ said Jennifer La Corte, AB/C’s executive director. “Old tires provide shelter for rodents, and can trap water, providing a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
‘’In landfills, tires consume up to 75 percent air space, which can become a problem over time with limited land space. In addition, tires may become buoyant if they trap methane gases, which can rupture landfill liners thus polluting surface and ground water.”
The Regional Recycling Center collects an average of more than 4,000 tires annually during this event.
Reclaimed tires can be repurposed to turn into fuel, hot melt asphalt, garden bark mulch, playground equipment, shoes and many other types of products.
