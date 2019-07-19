HOUSTON — The 2019 Southland Conference Football Preseason Poll was unveiled Thursday morning by the league office in conjunction with the conference’s annual media day in Houston and the SFA football program has been picked to finish ninth.
Voted upon by the Southland’s head coaches and sports information directors, the Lumberjacks received 63 points and were chosen ahead of both Northwestern State and Houston Baptist.
SFA edged the Demons by seven points (56) and were voted well ahead of 11th-place Houston Baptist (21).
Reigning conference co-champion Nicholls was picked to finish atop the league once again after gaining 20 first-place votes and collecting 200 points. Central Arkansas was chosen to finish second with 154 points, while 2018 Southland co-champion University of the Incarnate Word (150) earned one first-place nod and was picked third.
Sam Houston State (146) was tabbed fourth in the preseason poll as Lamar (123) was chosen to finish fifth, McNeese (114) sixth, Abilene Christian (112) seventh and Southeastern Louisiana (71) eighth. The Wildcats were given the lone remaining first-place vote.
The ’Jacks are coming off of a 10th-place finish in the final Southland standings a year ago, when SFA posted a 2-7 league record and went 2-8 overall. For the third-straight year, the ’Jacks earned a victory over ACU with a 24-21 home triumph and also notched a dominant 42-14 road win at Houston Baptist. SFA was picked sixth in each of the last two Southland preseason polls.
NCAA Division II national champion head coach Colby Carthel took over the Lumberjack football program in December and is entering his first season leading the purple and white. With a championship pedigree and high expectations for the future of the program, Carthel signed one of the top recruiting classes in the nation after just two months in Nacogdoches.
SFA’s 2019 signing class in February ranked as the third-best among all FCS institutions and the top in the league according to 247Sports. Furthermore, the Lumberjacks’ signing class ranked ahead of a handful of FBS programs and a plethora of FCS powerhouses.
Returning for SFA in 2019 are 41 total letter winners, including 17 on offense, 23 on defense and one on special teams. The ’Jacks welcome back a total of 18 starters from 2018 with eight returning on the offensive side of the ball, nine on the defensive side and one specialist.
Last week, a trio of SFA seniors were tabbed preseason All-Southland as placekicker Storm Ruiz was selected to the first team offense and wide receiver Tamrick Pace was placed on the second-team offense. Safety Alize Ward garnered preseason All-Southland Second Team defense honors after claiming All-Southland Second Team accolades in 2018.
This season, SFA will have a Lufkin presence as Carl Williams is expected to make an early impact. Former Panthers Jeremiah Davis and Max Quick are each on the SFA roster. Former Panther JaMarkus McFarland is also the team’s defensive tackles coach.
The 2019 schedule features 12 games for the ’Jacks with the season opener slated for 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Baylor. SFA’s home opener is on Sept. 7 against Tarleton State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.