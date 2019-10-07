The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody following a late-Monday morning shooting.
Sheriff Greg Sanches has confirmed the name of the man as Timothy Penick. He is currently being investigated at this time, and is waiting to be booked into the Angelina County Jail.
Deputies took Penick into custody after an incident late Monday morning in which he is accused of shooting a man and woman on Pine Cone Lane. Sanches identified the victims as Penick's son-in-law and daughter, and said both victims in the shooting were still alive last he had heard. The man was flown by helicopter to a Nacogdoches hospital and the woman was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial.
At this time, details on the incident are scarce. ACSO is continuing to investigate the shooting. More information will be reported as it is made available.
