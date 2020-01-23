No one was injured early Thursday morning in a crash involving a Lufkin police unit that was overlooking the scene of a prior two-vehicle accident that also had no injuries.
The first crash occurred at 5:02 a.m. on U.S. Highway 59 south at the intersection of Southwood Drive, a release from LPD states. Officer Cody Deal responded to the accident.
While waiting for a wrecker, a man involved in the accident asked Deal how often secondary crashes occur while accidents are being worked. Deal spoke with the man about an accident last year that left officer Seth Thompson injured while he was working the scene of an accident.
Deal added that secondary accidents occur often in other areas, but not in Lufkin.
Less than five minutes later, a Dodge truck crashed into Deal’s patrol unit.
Deal’s patrol unit was knocked 50 feet and into a wrecker that had just arrived on the scene. The driver of the Dodge said he was distracted by a vehicle being cleared from the northbound side of U.S. 59 and did not see that the southbound side was partially blocked, the release states.
The driver of the Dodge and his passenger were not injured in the accident, and neither were Deal, the man he was talking to and the wrecker driver.
LPD released footage of the accident and reminded drivers to move over and slow down for first responders.
