One person was taken to an area hospital after crashing his vehicle into a building Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred about 1:25 p.m. in the 500 block of South First Street, according to scanner traffic. A Dodge pickup truck left the road and drove into a parking lot, then crashed into a building before finally stopping.
Both the truck and building sustained extensive damages in the crash. The truck needed to be towed from the scene and the building’s front door and wall were damaged and pushed inward.
During a search of the vehicle, Lufkin police located substances believed to be K2 or marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital in handcuffs to be examined for his health. As of early Friday afternoon, he had not been booked into the Angelina County Jail.
Both lanes of traffic were closed on the block as Lufkin police and firefighters worked the scene. By 1:45 p.m., traffic had opened.
