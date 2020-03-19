You would always find me playing outside as a kid. Whether it was running with neighborhood kids like a pack of wolves from one yard to another, or sitting quietly on the sturdy limb of a big tree. Climbing trees was a favorite activity.
With no cellphones, iPads or laptops, the only thing that distracted me was the sound of my Daddy’s whistle that floated on the wind through the neighborhood. When I heard it, I knew he was home from work and it was time for supper.
I was reminded of my lofty perches recently when I read a copy of TxDOT Green, a publication that highlights and supports the importance of recycling across the state. The article “Great Reasons To Really Love Trees,” written by Lola Lee-Amador, TxDOT recycling coordinator, made me stop and think about our great natural resources in East Texas.
Don’t get me wrong. I am not a fan of trees separating lanes of traffic on a median or obscuring views of local businesses, but the forests throughout the Lufkin District are invaluable resources in ways that are truly fascinating.
Reading Lola’s article made me realize just how fascinating. Her research included treehugger.com/natural-sciences/20-random-reasons-really-love-trees.html and smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/the-whispering-trees-180968084. Both are exceptional reads.
The next time you drive just about anywhere in East Texas and see a stand of trees, think about these facts Lola discovered:
■ Trees provide us with the air we breathe. Four people can get a day’s worth of oxygen from one large tree. That fact alone is amazing.
■ They help remove fossil fuel emissions from the air.
■ They age gracefully with the oldest known tree estimated to be about 5,000 years old; it’s in a national forest in California.
■ They are like giant humidifiers, with one tree lifting up to 100 gallons of water from the ground into the air daily.
■ They provide shade and shelter.
■ They devour carbon dioxide.
■ They give us fruit and berries that we enjoy year-round (and don’t forget about the pies).
I can’t explain the science behind these benefits, and maybe it’s not science at all. I just know we have been blessed with an abundance of them in East Texas. I also know my least favorite time of the year to enjoy trees is now during their new growth cycles when their blooms dump pollen on most everything, causing the allergies that plague many of us.
Even though I love a beautiful forest, I understand that clear-cutting and reforestation efforts are necessary. Our logging industry and sawmills are vital to our economy and help preserve our forests for future generations.
As you drive through East Texas, I hope you think about what a tree provides for all of us. Visit a roadside park or a visitor center where you need no other entertainment but the view. And if you are young enough at heart and limber enough in body, grab a limb and get a view from the top.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.