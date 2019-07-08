A Lufkin woman faces a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned three counties Sunday evening.
Karianna Nowman, 30, is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle. As of Monday afternoon, she remained in the Angelina County Jail with a $50,000 bond for her charge.
The chase began about 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 69 south in the south end exiting Huntington, Huntington Police Chief Bobby Epperly said. An officer saw Nowman was apparently going about 75 mph in a 50 mph zone in her 2014 Ford Mustang and turned around with his lights on to initiate a traffic stop. Nowman apparently didn’t stop, however, so the officer turned on his siren. She still refused to stop.
Nowman led authorities to Zavalla before she turned onto state Highway 63 and drove toward Jasper. She turned off the highway briefly before returning onto it and driving into Jasper, before eventually getting on U.S. 190 and driving toward Newton.
Attempts were made to spike Nowman’s vehicle as the chase persisted. At points, her vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, Epperly said. An officer shot one of the Mustang’s tires, yet the chase continued until she pulled over in Newton, according to Epperly. At that point, officers took her into custody without further incident.
Overall, the chase lasted about an hour and a half and covered about 75 miles of road. No one was injured in the pursuit.
Additionally, it appeared that Nowman began to live stream parts of the chase as it persisted, Epperly said.
“Supposedly, she was reporting it on Facebook live as she was going down the road,” he said. “I’ve seen a small clip.”
The video is two and a half minutes long and begins with a shot of Nowman’s face before she pans it over to her rearview window to show the pursuing officers.
In addition to the Huntington Police Department, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Jasper Police Department, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the Newton Police Department and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department assisted in the pursuit.
Nowman’s arrest history in the county dates back to 2012 and includes charges of public intoxication and violation of a protective order.
